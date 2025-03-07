Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Purchases 403 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,780 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 2.5% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of UBER opened at $74.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Uber Technologies Company Profile



Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

