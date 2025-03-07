Susan D. Kronick Sells 1,600 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE H opened at $136.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.91 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

