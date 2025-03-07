Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.54, but opened at $22.86. Sweetgreen shares last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 354,232 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72.

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 170,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $6,421,608.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,760,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,082.82. This trade represents a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,926 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $288,774.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,093,373.65. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,971 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at $52,558,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,516,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after buying an additional 1,601,666 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,432,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,341 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,134,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 743,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 748,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 669,657 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

