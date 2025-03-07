Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 52,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 17,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $445.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $502.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.09. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $429.77 and a twelve month high of $624.80. The company has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.58.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

