Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded by KGI Securities to “Hold” Rating

KGI Securities upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TGT. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $113.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 12 month low of $112.53 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.46 and a 200-day moving average of $141.72. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

