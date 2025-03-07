Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $2.16. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 1,199,803 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial raised Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 4.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $652.07 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading

