Teradyne Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,410 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 130% compared to the average volume of 3,228 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TER. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

Teradyne Stock Down 4.4 %

TER stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,492. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $49,613.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,544.59. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

