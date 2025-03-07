Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 786,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 146,541 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 583.5% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 110,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 94,566 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 185,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 74,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 500,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.00%.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

