Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 87,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,054,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 52,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 3.2 %

TXN stock opened at $189.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.11 and a one year high of $220.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.64 and a 200-day moving average of $197.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

