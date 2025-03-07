Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $189.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.64 and its 200-day moving average is $197.53.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

