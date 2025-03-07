The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1,141.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 299.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 20,158 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 7,700 shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $89,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,467.62. This trade represents a 24.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

