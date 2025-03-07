The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 20.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 22.5% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at $396,936. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $179.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.78.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.15.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

