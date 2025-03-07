The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,875,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $220,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Ithaka Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 98,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,132,000 after buying an additional 358,350 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2,461.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 70,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,892,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.45.

Trade Desk stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

