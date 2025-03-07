TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 1042316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of TORM from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get TORM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TORM

TORM Stock Up 11.8 %

Institutional Trading of TORM

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TORM by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,366,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,585,000 after buying an additional 2,115,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TORM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,273,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TORM by 439.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 350,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TORM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,885,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in TORM by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 262,149 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.