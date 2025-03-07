Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,407,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,066,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 476.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 174,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 144,403 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 139,079 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 562.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 147,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 124,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 77,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $3,029,583.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 708,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,724,424.85. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

