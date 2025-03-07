Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 809,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 28.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio Petroleum stock. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Trio Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio Petroleum Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TPET opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56. Trio Petroleum has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -7.73.

About Trio Petroleum

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

