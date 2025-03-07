TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 106.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE:TPVG opened at $7.34 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.96 million, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Stories

