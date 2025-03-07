TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Announces Earnings Results

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.96 million, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.35%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPVG. Compass Point raised their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

