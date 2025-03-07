TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Announces Earnings Results

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.96 million, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $10.09.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.35%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 571.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- These 3 Iconic Brands Just Announced Bigger Dividend Payouts
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Zscaler: Bullish Pressure Builds, Rapid Price Increase Expected
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 EV Stocks Facing Uncertainty—Which Ones Will Survive?
Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.