UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,464 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

