UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $360.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.73.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $248.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.03 and a 200-day moving average of $269.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $174.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,253,808. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 145,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,350,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,292,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

