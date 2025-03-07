United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $83.01 and last traded at $82.93. 379,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,499,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.88.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.67.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in United Airlines by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 13.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 22.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.