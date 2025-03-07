United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Stock Position Cut by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,730 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,300,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after purchasing an additional 237,024 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

UMC stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.30 earnings per share. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

