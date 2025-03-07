US Bancorp DE Acquires 91,627 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,627 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.0% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 222,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus raised AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.45%.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.