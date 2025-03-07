US Bancorp DE Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in National Grid by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in National Grid by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

