US Bancorp DE Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,007 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 53.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.4% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.0% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 268,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,390,000 after purchasing an additional 46,602 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.33.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $215.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.95 and its 200-day moving average is $205.97. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.88 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

