Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Usio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Usio by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Usio by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 478,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Usio by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 97,442 shares in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Usio Stock Performance

Usio stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Usio has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $39.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

