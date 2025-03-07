Vaibhav Taneja Sells 6,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,325.68. This trade represents a 20.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56.

On Monday, February 3rd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $263.45 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $847.39 billion, a PE ratio of 129.14, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.75.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $808,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.15.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

