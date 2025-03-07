Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Valhi has a payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Valhi Stock Performance

NYSE:VHI opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. Valhi has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $465.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. Valhi had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $480.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

See Also

