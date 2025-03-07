Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Marvell Technology comprises about 3.8% of Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Melius began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,912,390. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,778. This represents a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $72.28 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.82.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

