Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Acas LLC

Acas LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. K2 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,377,000. BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 96,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.