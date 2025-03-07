Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lifted by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VEA stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.