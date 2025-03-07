Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,180,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 392,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,289,000 after purchasing an additional 329,399 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

