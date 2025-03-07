Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 2.1% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $568.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.89. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

