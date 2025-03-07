Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $568.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.