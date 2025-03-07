Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lowered by Acas LLC

Acas LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 143,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $227.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.34. The stock has a market cap of $224.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

