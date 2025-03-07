Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $189.82 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
