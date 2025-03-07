Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 126,342 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 108,988 shares.The stock last traded at $101.13 and had previously closed at $100.83.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Edge Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

