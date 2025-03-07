Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $172.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.12 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $269.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

