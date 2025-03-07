VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VersaBank’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VBNK. Roth Mkm cut shares of VersaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $10.40 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of VBNK stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. VersaBank has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. VersaBank had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VersaBank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,708,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,620 shares during the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth $12,389,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 887,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 351,511 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 636,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 190,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth $5,886,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

