Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is Highlander Partners L.P.’s Largest Position

Highlander Partners L.P. decreased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,372 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises 24.4% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $43,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $2,864,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $6,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.14.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $155.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.