Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,219,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,709,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $748,167,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,335,000 after buying an additional 28,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,338,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,974,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.00.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,025 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.25, for a total transaction of $968,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,272,663.75. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total transaction of $3,203,013.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,445.14. This represents a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,596 shares of company stock valued at $18,678,177 over the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $490.55 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $522.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $490.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.53.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

