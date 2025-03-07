Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 469,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $98.85 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.89 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $160.18 billion, a PE ratio of 99.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

