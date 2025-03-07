Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 997 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $65,175,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $2,090,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Allegion Stock Up 0.7 %

ALLE stock opened at $127.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,920. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,008.40. The trade was a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

