Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 46,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 371.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,129 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average of $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $617.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.22.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.