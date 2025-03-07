Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.81, but opened at $11.06. Viavi Solutions shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 68,053 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -59.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $160,990.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,057.48. This trade represents a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 9,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $100,187.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,014.75. The trade was a 18.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,159 shares of company stock valued at $590,702 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,614,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,108,000 after buying an additional 4,085,648 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,435,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,615 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $16,722,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,268,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $8,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

