Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,134,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $78,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Amphenol by 38.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,600,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,592,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 20.0% during the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 73.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,851,000 after buying an additional 1,101,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP raised its stake in Amphenol by 147.1% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 11,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average of $68.71.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

