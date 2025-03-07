Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $100.13 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,446 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $100,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in CrowdStrike by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,551,000 after purchasing an additional 64,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $347.73 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.84, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.10.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

