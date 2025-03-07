Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NIE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.22. 60,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,516. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $25.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

