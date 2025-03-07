Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $51.00. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $9.58 on Friday, reaching $41.80. 606,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,097. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $187,572.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,266.98. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,262 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 432,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,460,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,217 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 365,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

