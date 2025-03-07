Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

